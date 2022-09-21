‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ makes free beds available to Central Oregon children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When volunteers reach a home, they often find that children have been sleeping on the floor. Or in a pile of blankets in a closet. Or in a bed with two other family members. Many of these children have never known a good night’s sleep.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) wants to make sure that every child (ages 3-17) in Central Oregon has their own bunk bed and mattress. The national organization has provided more than 100,000 beds across the country, including 380 purchased, assembled and delivered to children in Central Oregon in just the last two years.

SHP has free beds available and is looking for families who need them. SHP’s motto is, “No child sleeps on the floor in our town!"

"We provide children a new, hand built bed, a new mattress, sheets, comforter and pillow,” says Joe Myers, the outreach coordinator for SHP in Central Oregon. “A good night’s sleep can really have an impact on their life at home and in school,” Joe says. “I can’t tell you how it makes me feel when these children learn that this is their bed. For many, it is their first soft thing to sleep on.”

SHP has partnered with many local organizations to obtain donations and build beds. Several Bend-area Rotary clubs will hold a build day on October 29.

You can apply for a bed for a child, to donate, or to sign up to volunteer making and/or delivering beds, go to http://shpbeds.org/chapter/or-deschutes-co SHP also has chapters in Portland and Medford.