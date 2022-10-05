October is Pedestrian Safety Month; ODOT has tips for everyone

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon is experiencing a higher number of fatalities on our transportation system for those who are walking or rolling. One step we can take is to remind everyone of the simple things we can do to protect each other, ODOT says.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month and a great time to brush up on the basics of keeping everyone safer on our roads, whether you’re commuting to work, going to school or just getting exercise.

We highlight pedestrian safety in fall and winter because the days get shorter and the weather creates barriers with its fog, rain and snow. Fatal crashes involving pedestrians are far more likely to take place at night when it’s harder to see. In 2020, 77% of pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. occurred when it was dark out, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the U.S., pedestrian deaths accounted for 17% of all traffic fatalities in 2020. In Oregon there were 71 pedestrian fatalities, which accounted for 14% of motor vehicle involved traffic fatalities in 2020. At 1.67 deaths per 100,000 people, Oregon ranks as the 23rd-highest state in pedestrian fatality rate, according to the latest data (NHTSA.gov).While Oregon fell below the national average in 2020, preliminary national and state data suggest an increase in pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries since 2020.

Everyone should:

Plan ahead to avoid unplanned delays that cause rushed behavior.

Be aware of your surroundings.

: walking, rolling, biking or driving. Drive, walk, bike or roll sober. Alcohol and drugs impair your abilities and judgment.

Driving Tips

Look for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists when you look for oncoming vehicles and other traffic. Be especially mindful in parking lots, at stop signs, and when backing up or parking.

before turning to see if people are trying to cross the road. Stay alert and ditch the distractions: Keep your eyes and ears open and ditch the distractions like texting, talking on the cell phone, or loud music. Ask others in the car to help you drive safely by navigating, looking for people walking, biking, and rolling.

Walking and Rolling Tips

Stay alert and ditch the distractions: Keep your eyes and ears open and ditch the distractions like texting, talking on the cell phone, or listening to headphones.

Face oncoming traffic and use sidewalks when they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Download a pedestrian and driver guidebook, also available in Spanish. You can download additional digital items in English and Spanish help get the word out on pedestrian safety.