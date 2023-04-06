Les Schwab Tires partners with MountainStar Family Relief Nursery to keep kids safe

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is excited to recognize Les Schwab Tires as its 2023 Regional Child Abuse Prevention Partner.

MountainStar celebrates its 13-year partnership with Les Schwab and over $130,000 committed to the prevention of child abuse in Central Oregon.

This year, Les Schwab steps up with a $15,000 matching gift for MountainStar’s 2023 Community Table events during its Keep Kids Safe Campaign, which kicks off in April, coinciding with National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and runs through the end of May.

Les Schwab’s funds directly support MountainStar’s prevention services across its five locations – Prineville, Madras, Redmond, Bend, and La Pine.

"Les Schwab Tires is proud to support MountainStar Family Relief Nursery in their efforts to keep kids safe," said Ken Edwards, VP-Supply Chain and Charitable Contributions Chair at Les Schwab. "We believe that every child deserves a safe and loving home, and we're committed to doing our part to help make that a reality."

MountainStar is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by providing a range of services to families in need. Our programs are designed to keep kids safe, strengthen families, reduce stress, and improve the overall well-being of children and their parents.

"We are thrilled to recognize Les Schwab as our Regional Child Abuse Prevention Partner," said Kara Tachikawa, MountainStar Executive Director. "Their generous support continues to make a real difference in the lives of children and families in our community. This type of long community partnership is what makes our work across Central Oregon possible."

KKS along with MountainStar’s various community events throughout April and May are designed to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and encourage action. We invite the greater community to join our efforts to keep our community’s kids safe. Register for your local Community Table event! This free event raises funds for local children. Join us to learn more and participate in Les Schwab’s matching gift opportunity.

About MountainStar

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 22nd year, MountainStar has served 5,500 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98% of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

About Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: to provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.

For more information about the KKS Campaign, MountainStar events, and to donate, please visit www.mtstar.org.