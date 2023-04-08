Skip to Content
Community Billboard
By
Published 1:57 PM

Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal extends deadline for annual Sparky Awards nominations

Golden Sparky Award
Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal
Golden Sparky Award

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - Do you know someone who has exceptionally improved fire prevention and safety within their community? Let’s recognize them for their outstanding work!

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has extended the 2023 Golden and Silver Sparky Awards nominations timeframe.

These awards honor and recognize people for their outstanding fire prevention and safety education achievements. The Golden Sparky acknowledges a member of the Oregon fire service, and the Silver Sparky recognizes a member of the public. You do not need to resubmit your nomination if you have submitted a nomination. 

The nomination deadline is Friday, April 21. Include an explanation and examples of your nominee’s contributions to preventing fires and fire losses in Oregon. Anyone can submit a nomination; you do not have to be a fire service member to nominate someone. Nomination forms can be found on the OSFM’s website. 

Please email nominations to OSFM.PublicAffairs@osp.oregon.gov or mail them to OSFM Public Affairs, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR, 97317. 

Article Topic Follows: Community Billboard

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content