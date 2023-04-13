KPOV, High Desert Community Radio announces new staff members, spring FUNd Drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is pleased to announce Chris Gossard as the Executive Director and Kate Tiernan as the Development Director. Both Gossard and Tiernan are excited to bring together their career experience to the KPOV team.

Chris Gossard and his wife moved to Bend in the summer of 2019 from Seattle. He has been volunteering at KPOV since last year and has his own show, Mixed Up!, on Friday nights at 6 pm. Chris came out of retirement to assume the Executive Director position.

For most of his career, he worked for Aramark Corporation. After leaving Aramark, he became an accredited executive coach through the International Coaching Federation, with additional training from Gallup, and ran his own coaching practice for several years.

Throughout his career, Chris has been successful in building strong teams and developing managers who coach. He has always been focused on delivering what the customer wants and he intends to use his background to help build KPOV's listener base and increase the station's impact in Central Oregon.

Chris has a background in non-profit radio, having volunteered at KEXP in Seattle for over twenty years. His non-profit board experience includes serving on the board for Bike Works in Seattle and he is currently the Board President for Companion Animal Medical Project (CAMP) here in Bend.

Kate Tiernan has an extensive background in development and executive management. As Executive Director for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and Development Director for the Nicolaysen Art Museum, she led the way to financially turn around both organizations and brought together teams to rebuild connections to the community.

She has established development departments and strategies to promote corporate, foundation, endowment and planned giving programs including the cultivation of new donors. Kate brings a strong and successful background as a grant writer in several fields, including the arts (both performing and visual) and the health care field. Another strength she brings is creativity in producing unique and successful fund-raising events.

Kate moved to Bend 6 years ago and says she fell in love! She is an avid hiker and yoga enthusiast, loves animals and nature, and continues to find ways to give back to the Bend community.

High Desert Community Radio, is excited to announce the Spring FUNd Drive kick-off starts April 21 and runs through April 29. According to Chris Gossard, Executive Director, “This Spring’s FUNd-raising Drive emphasizes fun, laughter, lightness, relationships, smiles, exclusive thank you gifts, and our listeners’ favorite music. No gifts are too small, and all gifts have a huge impact in keeping Bend’s community station on-air for all to enjoy!”

TO Donate: Call 541-322-0833 or GO TO Website KPOV.org

KPOV is listener supported and volunteer powered, we would not exist without the support of our listeners.

For more information, contact Kate Tiernan, Development Director at kate@kpov.org

KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703 in downtown Bend.

Contact KPOV: Call 541-322-0863 or visit KPOV.org