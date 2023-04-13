Mosaic receives $10,000 donation from Les Schwab Tire Centers for Mtn. View HS health center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received a $10,000 donation from Les Schwab Tire Centers. The funds will be used to support the development of a new School-Based Health Center at Mountain View High School in Bend.

The project is a partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Health Services that will open this spring.

“Les Schwab Tires is proud to support Mosaic Community Health in the development of the new health center,” said Ken Edwards, VP-Supply Chain and Charitable Contributions Chair at Les Schwab. “We support Mosaic’s efforts to provide healthcare to our community’s youth.”

Mosaic SBHCs are independent pediatric health care clinics located on school grounds that offer a full range of physical, behavioral, and preventative health services. Anyone age 0-18 can be seen at an SBHC — patients do not need to be a student at the school. Health insurance is not required, and patients can have health care established elsewhere.

In addition to medical services, providers at SBHCs emphasize prevention, early intervention, risk reduction and the development of healthy habits with their young patients. Mosaic currently operates five SBHCs in Central Oregon, located at Bend High School, Madras High School, Redmond High School, Lynch Elementary in Redmond and Crook Kids in Prineville.

“We are very grateful to be part of such a generous community, and we thank Les Schwab Tire Centers for their support,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Director of Strategy and Development at Mosaic. “We appreciate all of the businesses and individuals who have contributed to supporting healthy young people in our community.”

SBHCs play a critical role in providing access to healthcare for youth. Last year 90 percent of those seeking services at SBHCs in Oregon were able to get an appointment immediately for the care they needed. Three-quarters of those youth were unlikely to have received care that day without access to a SBHC. With these easily accessible services, youth have an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

With this generous gift, Mosaic is now less than $5,000 away from their $200,000 fundraising goal for this project.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosaic, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Les Schwab Tire Centers:

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health (formerly known as Mosaic Medical) is a nonprofit community health organization that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all. For more information, please visit www.mosaicCH.org.