Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates awards $5,000 to CASA of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates has granted a $5,000 sponsorship to CASA of Central Oregon to support a major outreach and engagement campaign in the tri-county area that aims to recruit 50 new CASA advocates in 2023.

At this time, 284 children are in foster care in Central Oregon, with dozens still waiting for a CASA advocate within the overburdened system. CASAs are volunteers who are appointed by judges to advocate in the best interest of a child in all areas of the child’s life. For many abused or neglected children in foster care, their CASA volunteer will be the one constant adult presence in their lives.

COPA chose to invest in the expansion of CASA’s advocate network because of shared values around supporting the health and well-being of all youth in the region, including children who may have faced adverse childhood experiences (ACES), as children in foster care often have.

These experiences can impact long-term health outcomes, but research shows that children in foster care who have a CASA are more likely to succeed in school and have increased access to needed medical and mental health services.

“At COPA, we are committed to the health and wellness of the entire pediatric population of Central Oregon,” said Dr. Logan Clausen, Chief Medical Officer for COPA. “We chose to make this targeted investment because CASA volunteers can make a direct impact on the lives of youth through their advocacy and help to improve health equity, and, therefore, health outcomes for the rest of a child’s life.”

COPA’s donation will help to fund CASA staff to travel across the region to meet with key community groups, civic leaders, boards of directors and other key partners to recruit qualified new CASAs to the program.

“We are extremely honored and grateful for COPA’s partnership with CASA,” said Heather Dion, executive director for CASA. “In many cases, pediatricians are on the front lines of helping to support the youth we serve. This grant demonstrates COPA’s deep commitment to the health and welfare of all youth in our community.”

The next training for CASA volunteers begins May 1 in Redmond. Those interested in becoming a CASA are encouraged to fill out a volunteer application and register for the upcoming training by Monday, April 24.

Visit www.casaofcentraloregon.org/volunteer or email training@casaofcentraloregon.org to learn more.

About CASA of Central Oregon

CASA of Central Oregon is an Oregon 501(c)(3) governed by a local board of directors. The organization is a regional branch of the national CASA nonprofit created to promote the needs of children who have been removed from their parents' care due to neglect or abuse. CASA serves children from birth to twenty-one in the foster care system. In 2022, about 430 children in Central Oregon spent at least one day last year in foster care. May has been proclaimed National Foster Care month and is an important time to remember the great and growing need of youth in foster care in our region.

About COPA

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates is a physician-owned, family-focused and managed practice providing the most comprehensive care for kids in the region. Founded in 1976, COPA continues its legacy commitment to providing outstanding medical care to kids in a family friendly environment where everyone is welcome, inclusive of their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, culture, national origin, religious beliefs, or disability status.