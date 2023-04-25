Hayden Homes recognizes Sisters HS student Miliani Spencer with $2,500 Art Scholarship

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Hayden Homes is proud to recognize Miliani Spencer of Sisters High School as the recipient of the 2023 Hayden Homes $2,500 Art Scholarship.

A committee comprised of Hayden Homes, Paul Allen Bennett with the Sisters Arts Association, community member Kit Stafford and Sisters High School art teacher Bethany Gunnarson, chose Miliani’s artwork as the winning concept this year. Her artwork showcases an iconic and majestic view from Smith Rock.

For five years, Hayden Homes, in partnership with Sisters Arts Association, has awarded a $2,500 scholarship to a Sisters High School student who is pursuing the study of art. This year’s recipient is Miliani Spencer of Sisters High School, with her piece “The skies field of view.”

“My inspiration for this painting comes from the incredible view people see when hiking Smith Rock and taking in the beauty of Central Oregon,” said Spencer. “The view means a lot to me as someone who was born and raised here and has seen the community grow and change over time, yet the magnificent views remain the same. I hope the audience can see and appreciate that within my painting.”

Miliani’s artwork will be on display at the Hayden Homes McKenzie Meadows Village model home beginning in July, and the community is invited to stop by to view her artwork. Please call 541-904-0060 for an appointment.

“Arts are an integral part of the Sisters community, making this beautiful town vibrant, healthy, and unique,” said Brett Swanson, regional director for Hayden Homes. “It is our honor to collaborate with Sisters High School and Sisters Arts Association to showcase the talent of Sisters’ youth through this scholarship. Miliani’s art adds a vibrant touch to our model home, and we are excited to showcase this special piece and support her future education.”

Miliani Spencer will graduate from Sisters High School this year. She plans to attend Phagan's School of Beauty and apply her creative and artistic skills to a lifelong career in the beauty industry.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 23,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $5.6 billion to local economies and has created more than 92,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $59 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 100 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.