U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week; this year’s focus on ‘Survivor Voices’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Every April, the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime leads communities across the country in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to honor crime victims, promote their rights and recognize victim advocates.

This year’s observance, the 42nd annual commemoration, takes place April 23-29, with the theme: Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office joins its federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners in taking this opportunity to highlight the importance of providing necessary services at the earliest possible stage of victimization and litigation. Early intervention helps prevent further victimization and encourages victim involvement in the criminal justice system, mitigating the cycle of violence and restoring hope for the future.

“Giving victims information and choices about how they can participate fully in cases is not only their right, but also meaningful and helpful for their recovery from the trauma of their victimization. We are honored to be a part of this important process,” said Amanda Reichmuth, Victim-Witness Coordinator for the District of Oregon.

During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, victim advocacy organizations, community groups and state, local, and tribal agencies host rallies, candlelight vigils, and other events to raise awareness of victims’ rights and services. On the evening of April 26th, a candlelight vigil will be held on the central panel of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm EDT.

OVC and U.S. Attorney’s Offices encourage widespread participation in the week’s events and in other victim-related observances throughout the year. For additional information about this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and how to assist victims in your community, please visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.gov. For ongoing updates from OVC and ideas throughout the year on how you can support victims, please subscribe to OVC’s email notifications at https://ovc.ncjrs.gov/ncvrw/subscribe/.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911. If you believe you’ve been the target or victim of a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency or your nearest FBI field office immediately. The FBI Portland Field Office can be reached at (503) 224-4181 or by submitting tips online at tips.fbi.gov.