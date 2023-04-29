ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of April 28 – May 5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction update for the week of April 28-May 5.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

The East leg of Cooley at U.S. 20 remains closed with flagging at the Scenic Drive/Cooley intersection. There will also be1 lane, 2 way flagging closures on Nels Anderson and Brandis Court Monday to Friday.

Crews will be performing excavation, embankment, grading, paving and concrete placement at U.S. 20/East Side of Cooley Roundabout.

Crews will be performing excavation/embankment operations off the shoulder of westbound U.S. 20 from Robal to Cooley.

Crews will be performing sewer line installation on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Ct. under flagging closures. Nels Anderson will be moved on to temporary shoefly detour mid-week.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd Street from Mervin Samples to Greenwood with day and night work Monday to Friday for paving, sidewalk and signal work.

Paving will be at night Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 7am with single lane closures and flaggers. Delays are expected.

Intersection works at Butler Market / Mt Washington will have daytime lane closures. Intersection works at Mervin Samples will have nighttime lane closure for new signal work that are not expected to be turned on until later in the year.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road with day work Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond, the south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed and a detour is in place for the north leg to Old Bend Redmond Hwy.

In Tumalo, work will occur on the trail undercrossing, Cook Avenue, the Deschutes River bridge and at Wood Avenue.

Cook and O.B. Riley remain open and the temporary signal at 5th Street is not expected to be turned on until later in the year. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave @ Rand Road (Hood River)

Crews will not be on site performing work this week. Although no impacts to vehicular or pedestrian/bike traffic are expected, travelers should use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

More project information here

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, signal, pipe, and survey work. Expect Minor delays. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Nighttime full closures of The Dalles Bridge are scheduled to occur from 8pm to 6am, Friday, Saturday & Sunday nights, May 5th, 6th & 7th, weather dependent. The designated detour route during these full closures is via I84/U.S. 97 @ Biggs Jct./SR14. Work also continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will occur during weeknights between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6 am to 8 am. Travelers should expect less than 20 minute delays during the nighttime and early morning single lane closures. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project. Anticipated completion - May 2023.

Anticipated completion - April 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

