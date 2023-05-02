Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from First Interstate Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network recently received a $5,000 grant at the recommendation of First Interstate Bank’s Redmond branch. These funds will support the services of FAN’s 27 advocates who work directly in public schools throughout Central Oregon.

FAN advocates partner with organizations to connect children in need to crucial resources. According to KIDS Count Data Book, roughly 1 in 5 children in Central Oregon go hungry every night. FAN helps to alleviate poverty by connecting those in need to food, shelter, clothing, health services, and much more.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with First Interstate Bank, as we work toward a community where children flourish and families thrive,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’re also celebrating the staff, partner organizations, volunteers, and donors that help us serve nearly 7,000 individuals every year.”

The First Interstate Foundation is driven by a vested interest in the health and strength of their communities, working to make them better places to live, work, and raise families. In 2022, First Interstate Bank and the Foundation collectively awarded $9.1 million in support across their 14-state footprint.

With a focus to strengthen their communities, 55% of these dollars focused on poverty and were awarded to nonprofits actively assisting low- and moderate-income individuals and communities. The Foundation's mission is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities they serve.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

