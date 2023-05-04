Subaru of Bend to present First Story with largest ‘Share the Love Event’ donation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — First Story will receive a $45,000 check from Subaru of Bend, their largest Share the Love Event donation ever, on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. The check presentation will take place at the car dealership’s newly remodeled facility, located at 2060 NE Hwy. 20 in Bend.

The donation will directly support the construction of a new home for a Bend family that will receive First Story’s zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year home loan. First Story, Hayden Homes and community members will help the Bend family “raise the wall” on their new home in the First Place community at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The wall-raising event is a milestone that’s celebrated in every community where a new First Story home is built. The event brings together the family that will eventually move into the home, the home builders, community members, and First Story supporters to celebrate the partnerships that make First Story’s affordable homeownership opportunities possible.

During the Share the Love Event donation presentation, attendees will get a sneak peek of Subaru of Bend’s new facility, which will be the largest Subaru facility in the country. The dealership is in the final stages of a two-year remodeling process and the new facility boasts 50 service bays with four green roofs across 110,000 square feet.

“We’re long-time fans and supporters of First Story and we’re really excited to present them with our largest Share the Love Event donation,” said Jake Thomas, the manager of Subaru of Bend. “To know that the donation will help a local family become homeowners is something special.”

Subaru of Bend has been a Subaru partner for 51 years and has participated in the annual Share the Love Event since it began in 2008. This year’s donation to First Story is the product of $250 for every car sale that Subaru of Bend made between mid-November and Jan. 3.

This is the second time that Subaru of Bend has selected First Story to be its Share the Love Event recipient. To date, Subaru of Bend has donated $423,220 to charities through the event, in addition to other charitable giving.

“Subaru of Bend’s generosity and commitment to giving back to the Central Oregon community is changing lives,” said Claire Duncan, First Story’s executive director. “This donation is providing a family with a hand up to homeownership, putting them on a path toward asset-building, financial stability and economic mobility.”

First Story’s affordable home loan program is supported by a partnership with its founder, Hayden Homes, plus in-kind donations of labor and building materials and the financial support of a robust network of donors. Through this innovative collaboration, eligible families receive a zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year mortgage on their very own Hayden Home.

To date, First Story has helped 109 families become homeowners. Of those families,

100% earn less than 80% of area median income

100% are first-time homebuyers

80% are the first in their families ever to own a home

30% identify as minorities

20% are households with children who have disabilities

About First Story

Now celebrating its 25th year, First Story is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to address the affordable housing crisis in the Northwest. First Story uses an integrated approach to affordable housing by giving individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity.

First Story collaborates with builder Hayden Homes and in-kind partners to construct or fully refurbish homes in existing Hayden Homes communities. The homes are then sold to individuals and families earning 80 percent of area median income or below through First Story’s innovative loan program, which provides loans at zero-down, zero-percent interest for 30 years.

The organization also supports community nonprofits through a giving grant program in partnership with Hayden Homes. First Story has granted more than $2.2 million to more than 1,000 charities providing shelter, food and advocacy services in communities served. The organization is based in Bend, Ore., and serves Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.