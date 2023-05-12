ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of May 12-19

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction update for the week of May 12-19.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

All project work complete.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

The East leg of Cooley at U.S. 20 remains closed with flagging at the Scenic Drive/Cooley intersection. There will also be1 lane, 2-way flagging closures on Nels Anderson and Brandis Court Monday to Friday.

Crews will be performing excavation, embankment, grading, paving and concrete placement at U.S. 20/East Side of Cooley Roundabout.

Crews will be performing excavation/embankment operations off the shoulder of westbound U.S. 20 from Robal to Cooley.

Crews will be performing sewer line installation on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Ct. under flagging closures.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing nighttime lane closures on 3rd Street from Mervin Sampels to Greenwood Monday to Thursday for paving 7pm to 7am. Delays are expected.

The new signal at Mervin Sampels is not expected to be turned on until later in the year.

Expected project completion November 2023.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing daytime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond Highway, the south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed, detour in place.

In Tumalo, work will occur on the trail undercrossing, Cook Avenue intersection, and at Wood Avenue. Paving is scheduled on Wood Ave for Thursday or Friday. The temporary signal at 5th Street is not expected to be turned on until

later in the year. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave @ Rand Road (Hood River)

Crews will return to the project site this week. Lane closures under flagger control are planned with up to 20-minute delays expected during daytime hours. Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. left turn lanes will be closed starting this week, which will eliminate the ability to make left turns from eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. onto Rand Road to the south or Rand Rd./Wasco St. to the north. Additionally, left turns from these local side streets onto U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. will be closed. Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes will be in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, signal, pipe, and survey work. Expect Minor delays. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work will be done under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

In anticipation of the successful completion of the bridge deck overlay on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, May 12th, 13th and 14th, with this update, the nighttime full closures of The Dalles Bridge are expected to be behind us. Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will continue to occur during weeknights between the hours of 8pm and 6am when travelers should expect less than 20-minute delays during those nighttime, single lane closures. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2023.

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

No on-site work is expected to occur this week. Project work was substantially completed last fall and in the coming weeks the Contractor will finish permanent striping, barrier painting and minor shoulder rock grading under flagger control.

Expected completion - end of May 2023.

