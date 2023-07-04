Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gives record $928,991 to 85 nonprofits, 16 in Deschutes County

CANYONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded 85 nonprofit organizations from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties a total of $928,991 in the most recent round of the foundation’s semi-annual giving.

Carma Mornarich, Executive Director of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation said, “We are privileged to distribute the largest amount of money we’ve ever had to give from the foundation. Almost a million dollars – to be exact, it’s $928,991 – to be awarded to 85 different nonprofits in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties.

"Being able to assist even more nonprofits than usual in their work to help youth, to build families, to support education, and meet basic needs fills us with gratitude. The work of nonprofit organizations is tireless, and highly important to our communities.

"The level of giving is higher than previous rounds of giving, but nothing else at the foundation has changed. We still work to assist in supporting the underpinnings of life. Families, youth, education, shelter, food is what we’re about. Cow Creek are a giving people and a generous Tribe. We’re so pleased to partner in this effort with dedicated and professional nonprofit organizations to better Southwestern Oregon.”

The Deschutes County recipients list:

The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. Increasing emphasis upon basic needs and feeding hungry people has been part of the CCUIF mission in recent years. Award are made semi-annually in January and June.

The 85 grantees for this round of giving include: one grantee from Coos County who will receive $10,000; sixteen grantees from Deschutes County who will receive $171,500; fourteen grantees from Douglas County who will receive $140,446; twelve grantees from Jackson County who will receive $139,700; four grantees from Josephine County who will receive $35,000; six grantees from Klamath County who will receive $73,000; sixteen grantees from Lane County who will receive $185,205, and sixteen grantees that serve multiple counties who will receive $174,140.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long tradition of giving back to communities where the Tribe lives and works. Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.