Pacific Power Foundation announces 8 grants to support C. Oregon education, STEM programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Pacific Power Foundation has announced more than $200,000 in new grant awards to nonprofits and community organizations that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Pacific Power serves.

Through this funding, the Foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift up young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.

"We’re honored to help our local organizations prepare kids and adults to thrive and succeed on their own terms through these education, STEM and workforce development opportunities,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We are inspired by the many innovative ways our communities are helping our young people prepare for the future.”

These education and STEM grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year.

The following eight grants totaling $18,000 were given to these Central Oregon organizations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend for Project Learn, a focal academic enrichment program promoting a “hands-on/mind-on” approach.

Desert Sky Montessori for professional staff development and STEM kits, curriculum and books.

EarthWin to help middle and high school students apply STEAM fundamentals to create, fund and execute meaningful sustainability projects that address real-world problems.

Family Access Network for advocate services that serve children from birth to age 18 and their families who have low incomes, addressing crucial basic needs.

Oregon State University for Pacific Power Scholars Program scholarship for undergraduate students at the OSU-Cascades campus studying energy systems engineering.

Summit High School Robotics to help this student-led robotics team compete in the 2023-2024 robotics season and build STEM skills.

Think Wild to build a yurt to host and expand on-site community education programming at this wildlife hospital and conservation center.

Tower Theatre Foundation for arts education performances and programs for grades K-12 throughout Central Oregon for the 2023-2024 academic year.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.