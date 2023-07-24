State Historic Preservation Office seeks public comment on draft 2024-2034 Oregon Historic Preservation Plan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Historic Preservation Office invites public comment on the 2024-2034 Oregon Historic Preservation Plan beginning Monday and until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 25.

The plan identifies statewide priorities for preserving Oregon's special traditions, collections, and places, and how to coordinate efforts among government agencies, non-profit organizations, and professionals across the state.

A copy of the plan and webform for comments are on the agency website at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/tools.aspx. SHPO staff will consider all comments received to include in the plan's final draft, which the agency will publish in early 2024.

Last fall, the Oregon SHPO asked Oregonians what makes Oregon's heritage special to them in a series of 90-minute virtual public meetings. Meeting participants identified what issues matter most, how to preserve the state's history best, and what government agencies, cultural institutions, and each Oregonian can do.

Topic-based meetings discussed how the heritage community could better address diversity, equity, and inclusion in cultural resource programs, disaster preparedness and response, and planning for cultural resources in development and infrastructure projects.

Oregonians also had the opportunity to take an online survey that remained open from June through December 2022. Staff incorporated the ideas from these meetings in the draft 2024-2034 Oregon Preservation Plan.

As part of its mission, the SHPO, in partnership with the public and our partners, creates a statewide historic preservation plan to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the state's history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state's cultural legacy.

Oregon Heritage, a Division of Oregon State Parks, includes the SHPO. The Oregon SHPO locally administers National Park Service (NPS) programs created by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, including the identification and designation of historic properties and archaeological sites; tax and grant programs; and the Certified Local Government Program (CLG), a partnership program between local jurisdictions and the state and federal government.

NPS funds the SHPO in part with a biannual grant. The SHPO coordinates closely with Oregon Heritage programs, including the Oregon Heritage Commission and Main Street program, Cemetery Commission, and various grant and technical assistance programs. See the current 2018-2023 Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.

To learn more about the Oregon SHPO and Oregon Heritage programs, visit www.oregonheritage.org.