ODOT Region 4 construction update – week of July 28-August 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of July 28-August 4.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Crews continue excavation, embankment, grading, concrete placement and paving work on the roundabouts located at U.S. 20 and Robal Lane and U.S. 20 and Cooley Road.

Earthwork continues east of Nels Anderson Road for the Empire Avenue on ramp.

Crews will be performing shoulder excavation on the southbound U.S. 97 shoulder between Grandview Drive and Cooley Road.

Travelers will encounter single-lane closures on U.S. 97 between milepost 135.2 - milepost 135.7 as crews take out the center median.

Travelers can expect slight delays on Nels Anderson Road just north of Brandis Court while crews install sewer lines. Flaggers will help direct traffic for alternating direction of travel.

As of July 5, Robal Lane is closed to traffic for approximately two months. The detour for access to Robal Lane is as follows:

turn on Cooley Road

turn right onto Hunnel Road

turn on Robal Lane

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Travelers will encounter daytime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road Monday to Friday to allow crews to perform roundabout and structural work.



As of July 10, Cook Avenue is closed at the intersection of U.S. 20 and the temporary traffic signal at U.S. 20 and 5th Street is turned on for approximately the next three months.

Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Avenue at Rand Road (Hood River)

Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Avenue left turn lanes are closed. Drivers are not allowed to make left turns onto Rand Road or Rand Road/Wasco Street from U.S.30/Cascade Avenue. Additionally, left turns from these local side streets onto U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. are closed.

Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

U.S. 97: Dover Lane - Bear Drive Safety Improvements Project

Shoulders will be closed on U.S. 97 for earthwork and utilities.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 39 Chip Seal Project

Crews will be repairing the roadway on OR 39 from milepost 6.25 to milepost 13.55 and from milepost 14.50 to OR 140 milepost 18.93. Flaggers and pilot cars will direct traffic through the work zone. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

Excepted completion - End of July 2023

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements

Earthwork, pipe, and survey work continues on OR 140. Travelers can expect minor delays.

Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection. Travelers should use signed detour route.

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

This project consists of bridge work on Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12, Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81, and Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03:

Travel lanes have been shifted on Main Street. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic. Travelers should follow the detour in place.

OR 140 at the Green Springs Bridge:

Travel lanes have been shifted. All bridge work will be done behind the barrier. No delays expected.

Klamath River Bridge at MP 278.81:

Crews will be working under the bridge. No delays expected.

Pelican Bridge at MP 272.99:

Work continues on Lakeport Boulevard under Highway 97 Pelican Bridge. No delays expected.

OR 140 Klamath County Boat Marina to Lakeshore Drive Project (Western Federal Lands Division of the Federal Highway Administration project)

Project area: OR 140 between mile post 56.92 to 58.75

Beginning July 5, 2023, OR 140 will be reduced to one travel lane. Flaggers, pilot cars, and traffic signals will help direct traffic for alternating direction of travel. Drivers can expect up to a 20-minute delay.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. At the end of each workday, the road will be opened back up to normal two-lane traffic.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks, and under the bridge.

Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will occur weeknights between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

Travel speed across the bridge is reduced to 35 mph. Use caution when traveling through the project area.

Expected completion - End of August 2023.

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

No work scheduled on-site for the coming week.

Expected completion - end of August 2023.

