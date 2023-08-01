Jennifer O’Bryan named executive director of St. Charles Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Foundation is pleased to announce the arrival of its new Executive Director, Jennifer O’Bryan. She brings to the Foundation more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, including donor relations, strategic planning and event execution.

O’Bryan is an Oregon native who has spent the past two decades working in the nonprofit sector, first with the Portland Rose Festival Association, and then as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Development at the Children’s Cancer Association in Portland.

“For the past few years, my family has been fortunate enough to live in Bend, where we get to enjoy the incredible way of life that Central Oregon has to offer,” O’Bryan said. “I am excited and humbled to now play a part in promoting health and wellbeing in this beautiful region.”

O’Bryan earned her business degree from Western Oregon University in Monmouth. She said she is deeply inspired by what the Foundation has been able to accomplish through its generous donors.

“It is my belief that access to high-quality health care is one of the most critical components of a community’s infrastructure,” O’Bryan said. “I am confident that through collaborative partnerships and strengthening community connections, we can continue to bring innovation, clinical excellence and world-class health care to Central Oregon.”

Over the past several years, the Foundation has provided funding for much-needed advancements for the region, including leading-edge equipment, scholarship programs, grants, patient services and multiple capital projects like the Bend patient tower, which houses St. Charles’ 24-bed Intensive Care Unit and 28-bed Progressive Care Unit.



“St. Charles Foundation is critical to the long-term success of St. Charles Health System and the stability of access to health care services throughout Central Oregon,” said Jim Lussier, St. Charles Foundation board chair. “We are thrilled to have Jenny join our team and lead the Foundation into the future.”

O’Bryan is an ideal person to lead the Foundation as Central Oregon continues to grow, said Dr. Steve Gordon, President and CEO of St. Charles.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Jenny’s experience and expertise overseeing the Foundation’s important work,” Gordon said. “Jenny has already hit the ground running and I’m excited to partner with and support her in becoming a key figure and a familiar face in the community for St. Charles. Please join me in welcoming her to her new role.”

For more information about St. Charles Foundation, please visit stcharlesfoundation.org.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,500 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.