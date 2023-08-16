Humane Society of Central Oregon names Donna Mills interim executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon has announced the appointment of Donna Mills as its interim executive director.

With her background spanning more than two decades in nonprofit leadership, including her recent tenure as the Executive Director for the Central Oregon Health Council, Mills is poised to lead HSCO with continued growth and community impact.

Donna Mills' extensive experience as a nonprofit executive director and chief financial officer brings a blend of strategic insight and operational expertise to the role. Her proven track record in organizational management and community engagement makes her a valuable addition to the HSCO team.

In her previous position, Mills served as the Executive Director for the Central Oregon Health Council, where she advanced health care initiatives and developed partnerships within the community. Now, she is eager to bring her passion for making a difference in animal welfare.

"I am truly honored to join the Humane Society of Central Oregon as the interim Executive Director," said Donna Mills. "I have immense respect for the incredible work that HSCO has accomplished under the guidance of Sabrina Slusser, and I am excited to collaborate with the dedicated team to further our mission and enhance the services we provide to the community."

"We are delighted to have Donna Mills step into the role of interim Executive Director," stated Ken Betschart, Chair of the HSCO Board of Directors. "Her extensive leadership, experience and commitment to community well-being align perfectly with our organization's values. We are confident that under her guidance, HSCO will continue to thrive and positively impact the lives of animals and our community."

During her tenure as interim Executive Director, Donna Mills will collaborate closely with the board of directors to assess organizational needs and lay the groundwork for the selection of a permanent executive director. Her strategic insights and dedication to the HSCO mission are expected to contribute significantly to the organization's ongoing success. For more information on the Humane Society of Central Oregon, visit hsco.org.