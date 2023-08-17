Oregon DHS says software upgrade could impact customer service call wait times

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is alerting people in Oregon that they might experience longer wait times when they call the ONE Customer Service Center through Friday, Aug. 25.

The ONE Customer Service Center provides phone support to people in Oregon calling to apply for or get help with their medical, food, cash, and child care benefits.

The State of Oregon will be upgrading the phone software used by the ONE Customer Service Center from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. The upgrade will take place over the weekend and outside normal business hours. ODHS does not expect any service interruptions, however, the upgrade may result in longer wait times for callers.

The ONE Customer Service Center, which can be reached by phone at 1-800-699-9075, will continue to take calls and provide support during its normal business hours of Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are many other ways people can get support and information about their medical, food, cash, and child care benefits:

Online at: benefits.oregon.gov

Visiting or calling an office near you: Find an office.

Through the free Oregon ONE Mobile app available on Apple and Android app stores

In your language: Help in Your Language

By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

By fax at: 503-378-5628

Resources to help meet basic needs

About the ONE Eligibility system

The ONE Eligibility system allows people in Oregon to apply for medical, food, cash and child care benefits with one application online, by phone or in person at any ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs, Aging and People with Disabilities or Area Agency on Aging office.

About the Oregon Department of Human Services

The mission of ODHS is to help Oregonians in their own communities achieve wellbeing and independence through opportunities that protect, empower, respect choice and preserve dignity.