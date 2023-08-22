Family Access Network receives $10,000 grant from St. Charles Health System

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $10,000 grant from St. Charles Health System as part of their community benefit program. As preparations for the 2023-24 school year begin, the grant funds will assist Central Oregon families throughout the school year with access to FAN advocate services.

FAN advocates are based in five school districts across Central Oregon, connecting students and their family members to basic needs such as food, clothing, school supplies, health services, rent/utility relief, and more.

“St. Charles Health System has been an amazing partner in our work to support families in need through the years. We appreciate their long term commitment to the community. This contribution will help FAN assist the over 7,500 children and family members we serve each year. We could not do our work without the generous support and partnerships within our local community,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

With headquarters in Bend, St. Charles Health Systems owns and operates clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters. As a private nonprofit organization, St. Charles is dedicated to giving back to the Central Oregon community in many ways, including through community benefit grants. By collaborating with other nonprofits in the area, St. Charles aims to implement and support best-practices and evidence-based initiatives that address community needs and improve the overall health of the region. The community benefit grant program prioritizes programs that support underserved and disadvantaged populations throughout the tri-county region.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,500 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.