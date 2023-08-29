Financial Beginnings Oregon receives $50,000 boost from OnPoint Community Credit Union

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregonians will have continued access to financial education thanks to OnPoint Community Credit Union. The credit union donated $50,000 to Financial Beginnings Oregon to help provide financial education programming and resources for people of all ages.

The donation builds on OnPoint’s 15-year partnership with FBOR and will be used to fund:

The Financial Empowerment Fellowship, a workforce development program for young adults from historically disenfranchised communities

Additional classroom lessons, curriculum development, workbooks and other classroom materials

“Access to financial education can drive positive change in a person’s life. This investment and our ongoing commitment will help Financial Beginnings Oregon amplify its programming to help more Oregonians achieve financial sustainability,” said Amber Kelly, manager of OnPoint’s Oregon City branch and longtime Financial Beginnings Oregon volunteer.

15-year partnership increases access to financial education across Oregon

OnPoint has donated more than $350,000 to fund FBOR financial education initiatives including the Pathways Program, a statewide financial literacy program that helps students navigate the financial complexities of pursuing education after high school.

The funding has also supported FBOR’s financial education community events, volunteer trainings and hands-on classroom lessons in financial literacy.

“Our longstanding partnership with OnPoint has been instrumental in providing thousands of Oregonians with critical financial knowledge,” said Alex Manoogian, Interim Executive Director, Financial Beginnings Oregon. “Together with OnPoint, we will continue to break down barriers to financial literacy and equip Oregonians of all ages with the essential skills to shape their financial futures.”

OnPoint’s employee volunteer program creates lasting connections

OnPoint’s company-wide volunteer program has sent 129 employee volunteers, like Amber Kelly, to schools and community groups to teach personal finance and other life skills. Topics include understanding and reviewing credit, debt management, budgeting for the future, creating a resume, and interviewing for a job.

Kelly has volunteered for Financial Beginnings since 2013. She has engaged with 4,000 students and spent more than 300 hours in the classroom as a volunteer in those 10 years. She has taught financial education to women at Clackamas County’s Correction Substance Abuse Program (CSAP) for six years. She has also volunteered at North Clackamas Christian School for the last five years, teaching a four-week program to approximately 20 seniors each year.

“I love building relationships with more people in the community,” said Kelly. “It’s rewarding to hear from previous students how these classes have helped them achieve financial milestones, like purchasing a home or opening their first bank account.”

Honoring OnPoint’s roots in education

OnPoint was founded in 1932 by 16 schoolteachers and continues to honor its founders’ mission to provide quality education in the region. Learn more about the credit union’s commitment to students and teachers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 522,000 members and with assets of $8.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT FINANCIAL BEGINNINGS OREGON

Financial Beginnings Oregon empowers youth and adults to take control of their financial futures. We envision a world where individuals cease to see finances as a barrier and instead view them as a tool to realize their dreams. In a financially capable and literate nation, individuals are vested in, and contribute to, a healthy economic system nationally, regionally, and in their neighborhoods.