New Central Oregon program provides grants for homeowners’ septic repairs and replacements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council is thrilled to announce the start of the Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program, a new project providing financial aid for homeowners at or below moderate income levels in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. COSAP will provide reimbursements to qualified homeowners that are either in need of septic repairs or replacements or have recently completed septic repairs or replacements.

"As a sanitarian, protecting ground water and human health is a high priority for me. Making this funding available to Central Oregonians will have a direct impact on protecting the quality of our water for future generations,” says Crook County sanitarian Christopher Haindel. “This funding will provide direct relief to the people in our region that need it the most. I'd like to thank Oregon DEQ and COIC and all the local government jurisdictions involved for their commitment to making these funds available." Christopher is a member of the Steering Committee and has been aiding in the development and implementation of COSAP.

COSAP just launched its application, available on its website in English, Spanish, or paper form. This program will only be offered for a limited time and homeowners are encouraged to apply. Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis by both COIC staff and members of the Steering Committee. COSAP expects that applicants will be notified of their status within two weeks of submitting. Grants will be awarded based on eligibility criteria and distributed according to program allotment.

COSAP will provide grants for both standard septic systems and alternative treatment systems. Projects looking to connect to sewer lines are also eligible for funding, provided that the original septic system needs repairs or replacement. The grants are reimbursement-based and can be used for loan principal forgiveness. New developments are not eligible. Applicants must be the owner of the home, meet income requirements, and have a clear need for service on their septic systems.

The program is made possible thanks to collaboration from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, county sanitarians, local contractors, NeighborImpact, and the Latino Community Association. COSAP is funded by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, and to find the application, visit the program website (https://www.coic.org/cosap/), call 541-666-3299, or contact your local sanitarian.