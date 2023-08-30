Commute Options offers walk + bike maps for heading back to school

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend La Pine Schools are back in session next week, making it the perfect time to plan how your family will be getting to school!

Commute Options has a series of walking and biking maps on its website (https://www.commuteoptions.org/safe-routes-to-school/) that can help you decide the best route to take to and from school. These maps identify major crosswalks and recommended routes based on sidewalks and street traffic.

Live far from your school? Try a park and walk or remote drop-off option! Walking or dropping off from a remote location encourages students and families to park a few blocks away from school and walk the short distance to school.

Parents/caregivers can drop students off to walk with other students or join their students on the short walk to school. This is a fun way for everyone to connect with one another, while reducing traffic congestion and vehicle emissions around schools, plus students get the right amount of exercise right before getting into the classroom to improve their focus.

Before school starts, consider walking or biking your route with your student a few times to make sure they know it and are comfortable before the big day arrives!

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.