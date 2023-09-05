High Desert Chamber Music receives matching challenge from Starseed Foundation for seventh straight year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music has received a matching challenge from the Starseed Foundation for the seventh year in a row. The foundation will match the first $5,000 of funds raised during the challenge.

The Starseed Foundation seeks to provide opportunities and exposure to the arts and environment, to improve the quality of life for those in need, and to support social programs that offer cultural and lasting benefit to deserving populations.

In response to this generous opportunity, HDCM has begun a “Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign.” Every contribution will go toward reaching this matching challenge.

“We are honored to have the continued belief in, and support of our programs from the Starseed Foundation. We have met this challenge for the past six years, doubling the impact of our generous donors. This challenge coincides with the launch of our sixteenth season in Central Oregon, allowing our donors to support and experience our programs first-hand,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

Donations can be made on their website, by phone, or by mail. HDCM is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.