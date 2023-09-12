Dutch Bros in C.O. teams up with customers to support Boys & Girls Club of Bend, REACH Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Friday, Sept. 15, Dutch Bros in Central Oregon will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to Boys and Girls Club of Bend and REACH Redmond!

“On a daily basis, we see the positive impact young people can have in our society,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros. “Fostering their continued development and growth to help them fully achieve all they dream is something special. It wouldn’t be possible without our amazing nonprofit partners and we’re stoked to support all they do through Buck for Kids!”

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.

