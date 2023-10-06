Oregon Recovers launches Recovery Network of Oregon to address addiction crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Recovery Network of Oregon — a website that serves as a central hub connecting Oregonians to the services and people they need to recover from alcohol and drug addiction — launched Friday at an event with recovery providers, featuring a demo of the site.

“Oregon is gripped by an unprecedented addiction crisis. It's imperative that families have the information they need to help their loved ones,” said Mike Marshall, Executive Director of Oregon Recovers. “The state of Oregon provides consumers a guide on where and how to buy alcohol, but does not offer the same support to Oregonians looking for addiction recovery services. The Recovery Network of Oregon will provide that critical link.”

“We want Oregonians to know that every path to recovery is valid. And no matter where you are in your journey, the Recovery Network of Oregon is here to support you,” said Daniel Mecredy, Project Director of the Recovery Network of Oregon. “Whether you’re just starting out, are a family or friend, or are in long-term recovery, you are not alone. We are here to connect you to the people and services ready to support your recovery.”

The Recovery Network of Oregon is a project of Oregon Recovers, and is funded in part by $1 million from CareOregon.

On the site, recoverynetworkoforegon.org, users can search a directory of support services, providers, peers, and meetings designed to assist people with their recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. There are local resources on a range of topics, including:

Medical Care & Treatment

Peer Services

Recovery Meetings

Health & Wellness

Financial Resources

Housing

A central hub for recovery resources was called for in the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission 2020 strategic plan, but wasn’t set up by the state. When the COVID-19 pandemic started and recovery resources disappeared overnight in March 2020, Oregon Recovers developed an earlier resource network as an emergency community response to the addiction crisis. The Recovery Network of Oregon is the permanent version, developed these past three years in collaboration with people and organizations in the addiction recovery community.

“At CareOregon, we strive to remove any barrier that could prevent members from accessing care,” said Jill Archer, Vice President of Behavioral Health at CareOregon. “Having a one-stop resource for behavioral health services across Oregon is a big step in the right direction. We’re proud to support the relaunch of the Recovery Network of Oregon.”

Recovery Support

Help can be found on the Oregon Recovers website recoverynetworkoforegon.org or by calling SAMHSA's National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

About Oregon Recovers

Oregon Recovers is an inclusive statewide coalition of people in recovery–and their friends and family—uniting to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure world-class prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from the disease of addiction.