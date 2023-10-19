‘Know Revolution’ this November with a variety of programs at the Deschutes Public Library
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — You say you want a revolution… Explore revolutionized art, music, food, and politics at your Deschutes Public Library this November.
Develop your little ones’ routines with music, changes, and movement. Watch a radical piano performance with live painting and take a musical journey with the Celtic harp and violin. Discover the foundations of meatless meals and try gratitude journaling. Explore the ideal and the real behind the October 1917 Revolution in Russia and hear notable songs of revolution and protest.
All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.
French Revolution and Wine at Arome*
One part history lesson, two parts delicious French wine paired with French-style cheeses. Dive into the French Revolution and its impact on wine infrastructure and wine culture in France. Ages 21+. Registration required.
- Wednesday, November 1 • 5:30 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond
Revolutionary Gratitude Journaling*
Release your inner artist alongside Kristin Darnell. Discover prompts and words of encouragement to assemble a custom gratitude journal using beautiful art papers, a blank notebook, stamps, and inks. Registration required.
- Wednesday, November 1 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
- Saturday, November 4 • 10:30 a.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond
Pocket Vinyl Performance
Pocket Vinyl perform their radical piano and live painting show followed by a reading from their graphic novel How to Completely Lose Your Mind. Hear how this book inspired them to attempt a world record for “Fastest to Play a Concert in Each of the 50 States.”
- Thursday, November 2 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
Revolutionize Childhood Routines with Music*
In this workshop, Rebecca Locklear engages caregivers and their children in chants, movement, plus a few songs you can adapt to help your child navigate tough situations. Intended for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.
- Friday, November 3 • 11:00 a.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend
Comparative Revolutions
Discover links between where and why revolutions occur. Professor of History at Portland State University Thomas Luckett explores the scholarship on comparative revolutions that historians and sociologists have published over the last 50 years.
- Friday, November 3 • 4:00 p.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond
- Sunday, November 4 • 10:30 a.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
David Helfand & Tanya Bunson Perform
Travel to the far reaches of the world with the Celtic Harp, octave mandolin, guitar, and violin. Harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and virtuoso fiddler Tanya Bunson are thrilled and honored to perform their music for the community.
- Saturday, November 4 • 3:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
Kids' Sound Yoga and Storytelling
Take a guided journey with Kevin Kraft, children's author, yoga instructor, and musician, in this active exploration into yoga, sound healing, storytelling, and silence. Please bring a yoga mat (or something similar) and light blanket. Intended for children ages 7+ and their caregiver.
- Tuesday, November 7 • 3:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
- Wednesday, November 8 • 3:00 p.m. • High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond
Plant-Based Eating*
Less meat, more flavor! With more than 35 years’ professional experience, Suzanne Landry explains the benefits of eating a well-balanced diet with or without animal protein; whole grains and legumes; and sources of non-meat protein.
- Tuesday, November 7 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
- Tuesday, November 14 • 1:00 p.m. • Sisters Firehouse | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters
Russian Revolution Roots
Explore the ideal and the real behind the October 1917 Revolution in Russia. Jessica Hammerman, PhD, shares excerpts of Marx, Lenin, and Stalin to help understand the Russian Revolution, a period of political and social change, resulting in the establishment of the Soviet Union.
- Monday, November 13 • 6:00 p.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond
- Monday, November 20 • 1:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
Flight Attendants: Revolutionizing a Workplace
The flight attendant profession has evolved dramatically and those changes affected many other workplaces as a result. Learn about the remarkable history and its impact on what we know today as commercial aviation.
- Wednesday, November 15 • 5:30 p.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond
- Thursday, November 16 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
Songs of Revolution and Protest
From Woody Guthrie to Green Day, music has often played a role in bringing about cultural change. Spend a Saturday with songs of revolution and protest with musician Mike Biggers.
- Saturday, November 25 • 11:00 a.m. • Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters
- Saturday, November 25 • 3:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend
For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.