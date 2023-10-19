KPOV High Desert Community Rodo receives two grants to help build new production studio

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is pleased to announce two grants have been awarded to help build a new production studio. The project goal is to better serve Central Oregon by increasing the number of locally produced live talk and music shows, and to build listenership.

On behalf of everyone at KPOV, thank you to the Autzen Foundation for awarding $3,375 toward this project. The Autzen Foundation supports charitable work that makes Oregon a better place.

KPOV would also like to thank the Mary Ellen Fay Fund of Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) for contributing $5,000 to this project. The OCF mission is to improve lives for all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy.

KPOV is the only noncommercial radio station originating from Bend. We are a community-based, community-focused station. Supported by our listeners and powered by over 100 local volunteers, we promote arts, culture, community, and democracy through independent, noncommercial radio.

For more information contact Kate Tiernan, Development Director at kate@kpov.org.

KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.