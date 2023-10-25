Oregon’s Public Health Advisory Board accepting applications for five new members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) —The Office of Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division are seeking applicants for five positions on the state Public Health Advisory Board.

PHAB advises and makes recommendations for governmental public health in Oregon. The board focuses on eliminating health inequities through a modern public health system, as described in PHAB’s Health Equity Policy and Procedure.

OHA invites applicants with lived or professional experience related to health, racial equity and community engagement for the following open positions:

An expert in health equity;

A person who represents a community-based organization serving a rural community;

A person who represents a community-based organization serving an urban community;

A person who represents the education system from early learning though high school; and

A person who represents coordinated care organizations.

Each position serves a term that begins Jan. 1, 2024. The end dates for the positions vary, but terms may last a total of four years with the option to renew for a second term. Board members are appointed by the Governor.

PHAB meets on the second Thursday of each month from 3 - 5:30 p.m. PST. Members are encouraged to join regular subcommittees and workgroups.

Under Oregon Revised Statutes 292.495, board members may qualify to receive compensation for their service.

To apply, complete the electronic application process by Nov. 17 at this link: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx. These recruitments will remain open until filled.

Applicants must provide:

A resume. A short personal biography. A brief statement of interest, including the positions the applicant is applying for. A brief statement on how the board can address equity. A brief statement on the applicant’s understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Those unable to complete the form electronically should contact the Executive Appointments Office at executive.appointments@oregon.gov for assistance.

Information about PHAB is available on the board’s website at http://www.healthoregon.org/phab.