Central Electric Cooperative accepting applications for 2024 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its 2024 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program. Central Electric will select two high school juniors to visit the nation’s capital for one week in June.

Participants will join hundreds of student leaders from electric cooperatives nationwide to learn about cooperatives’ contributions to rural America, leadership, the political process and interact with elected officials. The trip also includes seeing the nation’s capital and other sites, including the Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall, the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian.

High school juniors interested in applying can find the application here. Applications will be accepted through Friday, January 5, at 5 p.m. and can be mailed or dropped off at any Central Electric office.

To be eligible, students’ families must be CEC members. Applicants must include information about their interests and a 500 to 1,000 word essay on the following topic: Describe your view of the major challenges facing our nation and what solutions you envision. Applicants also will be interviewed by a selection team of CEC staffers.

The Youth Tour is an all-expense paid trip for those students selected. The co-op will pay for transportation, lodging, meals, and one checked bag.

The selected students will share their trip experience with CEC’s membership at the co-op’s annual meeting in April 2024. For more information, go to www.cec.coop/community/youth-tour/ or call (541) 548-2144.