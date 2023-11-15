Sunriver Music Festival issues call to artists for 47th season poster

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the commemorative 47th season poster.

“For over four decades, Sunriver Music Festival has featured some of the most accomplished painters and photographers in the region. The collaboration is a beautiful experience for all involved,” shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Maria Leistad, 2023 selected poster artist, agrees: “It was an honor to have my art showcased by Sunriver Music Festival for the 46th season. The natural music of this landscape that many of us call home is the perfect backdrop for the Festival’s immensely talented musicians. I hope that “Sunriver’s Trumpeter” conveys the same feelings of tranquility and magnificence that Sunriver Music Festival has come to represent for so many of us.”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to the selection committee, which is comprised of a jury of accomplished artists from the Artists Gallery Sunriver.

Visit sunrivermusic.org/festival-art for submission details, requirements, and benefits.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer will “Rock the Holidays” at the Tower Theatre with originals and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band. Wednesday, December 6, towertheatre.org for tickets.

The 6th annual Piano Showcase features acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning blues and boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. This multi-genre event—including a masterclass, workshop, and diverse concert program—celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano. Saturday, March 16. Tickets go on sale December 7 at sunrivermusic.org.

Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your reserved table at the annual Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert at the Great Hall. Wednesday, February 14. Tickets go on sale December 7 at sunrivermusic.org.

______________________________________

Sunriver Music Festival is a nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms. Visit sunrivermusic.org for more information.