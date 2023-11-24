Scalehouse announces new Annex exhibition by painter Michelle Schultz

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts Annex Program is pleased to announce their new exhibition, Michelle Schultz: Prisms exhibition with acrylic paintings on view through Saturday January 20th.

Scalehouse is located in Franklin Crossing on the Tin Pan Alley Side. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1 pm-6 pm, and by appointment.

STATEMENT FROM THE ARTIST

“My forthcoming collection, Prisms, aims to spread a message of hope and connection to a community facing overwhelming responsibilities. Art possesses the power to unveil the magic often overlooked in our daily lives and transform it into waves of joy. Through this collection, I hope to offer viewers a different perspective, reminding them that even in the midst of pain, there is light and hope. Just like refracted light our own eyes can re-learn to see the world and all its beauty.

As a mother, I believe that my purpose as an artist extends to inspiring the next generation of compassionate and innovative thinkers. My art is my voice, and through it I share my story, empower others, and foster healing, truth, and hope.

Creating community with local non-profit organization, HUE, played a pivotal role in shaping this collection. I have had the privilege of teaching a watercolor technique to HUE students and including their work in this exhibition. Our rainbow creations together bring symbols of hope and joy, enveloping the room, guiding us all toward a brighter tomorrow. “ - Michelle Schultz

ABOUT Michelle Schultz

Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend, Oregon. She earned an art degree from the University of Georgia and began the first 3 years of her artistic career exhibiting work in Wellington, New Zealand. Her work is influenced by her Lebanese heritage and roots in the American South.

The artist has been creating acrylic paintings exploring feminine empowerment by capturing the intimate moments within her own spiritual journey. Vivid colors communicate the sensitivity and emotion in her work. Through paint she creates a channel for the viewer to connect to ones’ own sense of self more deeply.

ABOUT SCALEHOUSE

Scalehouse is a multidisciplinary contemporary arts center convening diverse thinkers for in-depth discussions, artistic collaborations, exhibitions and events, including Bend Design Week and Scalehouse Gallery. Scalehouse believes our shared future presents complex challenges and opportunities, not just benefiting from creativity but requiring it. We are committed to programming that’s accessible, provocative, extraordinary and inclusive — always with an eye toward a better future. Learn more at scalehouse.org

LOCATION

Scalehouse Gallery is located in Franklin Crossing on the Tin Pan Alley Side. 550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138.