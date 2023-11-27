Bend-Redmond Habitat announces $50K match ahead of Giving Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced a $50,000 matching gift campaign thanks to a generous donation from the TallTreeTrust. This is the second year of their matching pledge, which will match community donations up to $50,000 per year over three years.

“The TallTreeTrust was established to support environmentally sustainable work in Central Oregon, ensuring that generations to come are able to enjoy the trails, rivers, and tall trees as much as we do today. We are strong supporters of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s environmentally sustainable mission, not only in building green affordable homes, but also with the ReStore’s model of reselling household items rather than filling our landfill. It is an honor to support their work,” said Andrea and Timothy of The TallTreeTrust.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the culmination of its successful capital campaign to raise $4 million and build 40 homes since 2021. This matching gift will kick off a new annual fundraising drive for Habitat, which aims to raise $1.5 million to help build its next 20 homes. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford.

Bend home prices have increased more than 30% in the last three years, and October’s median home price was $735,000. In Redmond, prices have increased by more than 40% over that same period, with the current median price at $520,000. In comparison, a typical Habitat for Humanity family can afford a mortgage of about $200,000, and there have not been homes for sale at this price for several years.

Funds raised enable Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to build more homes and ensure that hardworking locals are able to live and work in our community.

“Andrea and Timothy understand that it is more difficult than ever for working class families to find a pathway to homeownership in Bend and Redmond. Their incredible generosity will impact generations of our families,” said Carly Colgan, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s CEO.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org (541) 385-5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances, and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.