OnPoint Credit Union gives $2.5 million to Oregon, SW Wash. nonprofits; Bend’s Family Kitchen receives $5,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — OnPoint Community Credit Union announced Tuesday it set a new record in annual giving for the credit union, with more than $2.5 million donated to nonprofits in Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2023.

OnPoint made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, with this year’s donations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, financial education, food and shelter, climate change and youth services.

OnPoint’s record-breaking year of giving includes Tuesday’s $100,000 donation to be divided between eight nonprofits that provide food and shelter relief to Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians. Meals on Wheels People, Rose Haven and Portland Housing Center will each use the $25,000 gift from OnPoint to advance their missions of providing food security, day shelter and valuable resources to underserved communities in the Portland metro area.

OnPoint will also donate $5,000 to each of the following regional nonprofits: Family Kitchen in Central Oregon, Eugene Mission, Marion Polk Food Share in Salem, Council for the Homeless in Southwest Washington and McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity.

“OnPoint is honored to partner with these remarkable organizations that work tirelessly to enhance the lives of others in our community,” said Rob Stuart, President and CEO of OnPoint. "Each of these organizations goes above and beyond to not only help those in need but also to create a sense of belonging and community."

About OnPoint’s $25,000 Giving Tuesday recipients in 2023

Rose Haven

Rose Haven is Multnomah County’s only day shelter and community center open to women, children and gender-diverse people. Serving 150-175 guests per day, the Northwest Portland nonprofit first addresses guests’ most basic needs, including healthy meals, high-quality clothes, personal care products and clean showers and toilets. Rose Haven will use OnPoint’s donation to provide guests with meals, personal care supplies, bus tickets and financial assistance for rent, utilities and medical emergencies.

Meals on Wheels People

Meals on Wheels People was founded in 1970 by three women who saw an unmet need in the community. They gathered in the basement of the Lincoln Street Methodist Church in February 1970 to serve a hot lunch to about a dozen seniors and then delivered 14 Meals on Wheels on paper plates wrapped in newspaper. Today, Meals on Wheels produces more than 1.3M meals a year in a 14,000-square-foot commercial kitchen located in the heart of Multnomah Village. With this donation from OnPoint, Meals on Wheels People will continue to deliver hot meals to dozens of dining centers and homebound older adults throughout Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties.

Portland Housing Center

Portland Housing Center (PHC) believes everyone deserves access to homeownership. Owning a home is the most accessible, largest, and often only source of long-term and generational wealth for households, particularly for first generation homebuyers. PHC makes homeownership possible through quality financial and homebuyer education, one-on-one counseling, financial services, and down payment assistance. PHC has helped more than 10,000 families become successful, financially secure homeowners throughout the state of Oregon. And they continue to support local families in becoming homeowners, despite the increasing difficulty of accessing affordable homeownership, thanks to support from donors and partnerships with local organizations.

Partnering with nonprofits beyond the Portland metro area

OnPoint's donations to nonprofits supporting food and shelter needs extend to other Oregon and SW Washington regions. OnPoint will donate an additional $5,000 to each of the following nonprofits serving Clark County, Central Oregon, Eugene, Salem and McMinnville:

Family Kitchen provides nearly 3,000 fresh meals each week to shelters, low-income housing and camps throughout the Bend area.

Eugene Mission provides food and shelter and a long-term path out of homelessness.

Marion Polk Food Share distributes nutritious food to more than 100 local food pantries and meal sites.

Council for the Homeless a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide community leadership and practical solutions to prevent and end homelessness in Clark County, Washington.

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity, an organization that envisions a community where everyone has a safe, decent, affordable place to live.

Growing our commitment to building more equitable communities

OnPoint has significantly expanded its charitable giving efforts, exceeding its annual giving record every year since 2020. This year’s giving includes $307,289 in donations to nonprofits focused on providing financial education to Oregon’s youth, including Financial Beginnings of Oregon, Portland Workforce Alliance, Youth Villages, Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver and Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington.

As part of OnPoint’s Green Horizons initiative, the credit union made a $100,000 donation this year to nonprofits focused on fighting the impacts of climate change , donating $25,000 each to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, Ecotrust, Oregon Environment Council and SOLVE Oregon.

More than $800,000 of this year’s giving also went to nonprofits advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion, including but not limited to:

Adelante Mujeres

APANO Communities United Fund

Black United Fund of Oregon

Cascade AIDS Project

Coalition of Communities of Color

FACT Oregon

Girls, Inc. of the Pacific Northwest

Hacienda CDC

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO)

In4All

KairosPDX

Latino Network

Native American Youth & Family Center

North Pole Studio

Oregon Pride in Business (ORPIB)

Outside In

Portland NAACP

Raphael House

Self Enhancement, Inc.

Unite Oregon

Urban League of Portland

Giving continues with OnPoint’s annual holiday social giving campaign

OnPoint is also kicking off its holiday social giving campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. From November 28 to December 8, OnPoint followers can nominate their favorite nonprofit to receive a donation from the credit union by following/liking OnPoint channels and sharing the nonprofit they support. From the pool of finalists with the most nominations, one organization will be named the grand prize winner of $5,000 and the next closest five organizations will each receive $2,500.

Participants can vote through the credit union’s social media channels by tagging OnPoint and using the #OnPointGiving hashtag or commenting on one of its social media posts.

