Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks donated bedding for kids receiving their new beds
The closets are bare, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for bedding supplies to send out with the beds they build for children who don’t have a bed of their own.
Having built 800 beds this year, SHP needs your help to be ready for more bed deliveries!
The Bend Starbucks stores have barrels to receive twin-size sheets, quilts, blankets and pillows.
Or if you go to their Amazon page, you can choose an item and have it sent directly to them. The address is: http://shpbeds.org/chapter/or-deschutes-co