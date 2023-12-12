Skip to Content
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks donated bedding for kids receiving their new beds

Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Published 9:35 AM

The closets are bare, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for bedding supplies to send out with the beds they build for children who don’t have a bed of their own.

Having built 800 beds this year, SHP needs your help to be ready for more bed deliveries!

The Bend Starbucks stores have barrels to receive twin-size sheets, quilts, blankets and pillows. 

Or if you go to their Amazon page, you can choose an item and have it sent directly to them. The address is:  http://shpbeds.org/chapter/or-deschutes-co

