Comeback story: Camp Fire Central Oregon staff honored with top leadership award at national conference

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Inclusive youth development organization Camp Fire Central Oregon’s Executive Director Kecia Kubota and Program Director Melanie Feltmate were exclusively awarded the “Leadership & Values Award” from Camp Fire National Headquarters at its recent national conference in Washington D.C.

Kubota and Feltmate were nominated from a pool of Camp Fire’s youth development leaders from 46 affiliates in 24 states for their comeback story, building a strong and sustainable organization that is now a pillar in the Central Oregon community, after almost closing its doors a decade ago.

“Both Melanie and I were overjoyed and filled with gratitude upon receiving this award,” says Kubota, who has served in her leadership position for 10 years, while Melanie has worked in various leadership roles with Camp Fire Central Oregon for more than six years.

“Helping kids thrive is at the core of everything we do,” she says. “We’re both deeply passionate about the mission behind Camp Fire, which has been providing quality programs in our backyard for over a century. It’s an honor to be a part of this organization, and we don’t take this honor lightly. It’s something we act upon every day, along with our team of amazing staff members who feel equally passionate about ensuring kids thrive and really making our organization the go-to resource for highly enriched youth programming in Central Oregon.”

The “Leadership and Values Award” was one of several awards announced at the national leadership conference. Among Camp Fire’s expansive national network, Camp Fire Central Oregon–founded in 1916–is one of the oldest affiliates in existence today. It hasn’t always been an easy journey for the Bend-based nonprofit, yet the organization’s current leadership has ensured its viability, mission and impact, as pointed out by Greg Zweber, CEO of Camp Fire National Headquarters’ chief executive officer.

"Ten years ago, Camp Fire Central Oregon's board was ready to close," Zweber stated. "They did not have enough money to hire an executive director but in working closely with our national staff, the board developed a plan to hire a part-time executive director. That person was Kecia Kubota.

“In her tenure, the affiliate has grown significantly. Melanie Feltmate, the current program director, also played an important role in the rebuilding and current success of the organization,” he says. “We were thrilled to hear that this year, their board of directors approved a $1 million budget. Kecia and Melanie have been able to build a strong leadership team and quality, safe programs. We thank Kecia and Melanie for their notable contributions to their community and for supporting young people and Camp Fire as a whole."

Camp Fire Central Oregon relies not just on the strength of its staff but on program fees, grants, community partnerships, and private donors to ensure its year-round programs and summer camps remain accessible to all, regardless of ability to pay. Equally important is its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, ensuring all youth feel safe and welcome within the Camp Fire family.

“It’s only when kids feel safe to be themselves and feel comfortable about who they are that they can truly trust and connect with others, not to mention the world beyond them,” says Feltmate, who has been a champion for inclusivity throughout her professional career, not just with Camp Fire Central Oregon. The endeavor to ensure all youth thrive is a community effort that’s proven to net reward. Camp Fire Central Oregon is holding its annual fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $10,000 before the year-end. Individuals and businesses interested in supporting this mission can do so by going online to https://campfireco.org/give/ (private donors) and https://campfireco.org/partners/ (business donors).