Sunrise Birthdays: Monday, August 29
Here's our Sunrise birthdays for Monday, August 29th. You can see more birthday wishes and submit one for a future newscast at https://ktvz.com/share/sunrise-birthdays/
Here's our Sunrise birthdays for Monday, August 29th. You can see more birthday wishes and submit one for a future newscast at https://ktvz.com/share/sunrise-birthdays/
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.