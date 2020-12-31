Dr. Drew Pinsky, who apologized for downplaying coronavirus, says he has Covid-19

Entertainment

Dr. Drew Pinsky has Covid-19.

He shared the news on his Instagram but says he’s on the mend.

“Thanks for checking in on me, I appreciate all the kind shout-outs,” he said in a video. “Covid is no fun. I don’t recommend it.”

Previously, the doctor had called the pandemic “press-induced” but later apologized.

He went on to say that he has been sick for six days and that after a false negative result, he eventually tested positive.

The former CNN host of “Dr. Drew” also posted several videos in which he discussed taking bamlanivimab and dexamethasone. Bamlanivimab received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in early November.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies should be given as soon as possible after symptoms emerge and a person tests positive for infection.