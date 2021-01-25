DJ Spinderella says she was ‘wrongfully excluded’ from Salt-N-Pepa’s Lifetime biopic

Entertainment

DJ Spinderella is speaking out about being excluded from the production of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic that premiered this weekend on Lifetime.

Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, who was a member of the group from 1987 until 2019, was fired by group members Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) and later sued for breach of contract. The trio later reached a confidential settlement.

“Sorry, but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special,” Roper tweeted Saturday. “Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.”

She continued: “Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.”

Roper congratulated the actors who portrayed the group, but added that she does “not support” the movie.”

“There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman,” she tweeted.

She also revealed she’ll be telling her own story in due time.

“The great news is I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share,” Roper wrote.