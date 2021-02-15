Machine Gun Kelly says he wears girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood around his neck

Entertainment

When it comes to intense romantic gestures, Machine Gun Kelly may have been looking to Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie for inspiration.

The 30-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter — born Colson Baker — has revealed that he wears some of his girlfriend Megan Fox‘s blood around his neck.

Machine Gun Kelly shared his dedication to the “Transformers” actress with a passionate Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he captioned a gallery of memories with his lady, alongside the “kitchen knife” and “drop of blood” emojis. One of the images shared was a photo of a spherical pendant, featuring a bright red smudge.

Fans may recall that Thornton and Jolie — who were married from 2000 to 2003 — famously wore matching oval pendants containing drops of each other’s blood.

Machine Gun Kelly went public with his romance with Fox in July last year, after they met on the set of their upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie, he said he “waited for eternity to find you again…”

Fox, who officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green in November, also posted a series of pictures with her “unusually handsome boy.”

Her message was more conventionally romantic, however.

Avoiding the blood theme, the “Jennifer’s Body” star went unashamedly poetic: “There goes my heart / manifest outside of my body / draped in the towering silhouette of a / most unusually handsome boy / magical and haunted / kinetic and tortured / ethereal and dangerous /

cosmic / lawless / eternal / creative genius / the journey will likely be perilous / but there is no destination without / him.”

“happy valentine’s day rehab barbie,” she added, finishing with a heart emoji.