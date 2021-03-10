Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will perform at the Grammys

Entertainment

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be performing at the Grammys.

The Recording Academy has invited the pair’s new group, Silk Sonic, to the upcoming awards show after Mars asked for a chance to perform in a recent tweet.

“Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it,” Mars wrote in the open letter last Sunday. “We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record … We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing.”

The Recording Academy responded in a tweet writing, “We have been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details.”

Also performing at this year’s Grammys on Sunday are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and John Mayer.