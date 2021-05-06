Victoria Beckham says Spice Girls inspired Beyoncé

Entertainment

Before Destiny’s Child became famous, there were the Spice Girls — and according to Victoria Beckham, they inspired Beyoncé.

During an appearance on the “Breaking Beauty” podcast the former Posh Spice said she doesn’t talk a great deal anymore about her time in the beloved girl group though she’s very aware of how influential they were.

Beckham then talked about meeting Queen Bey.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'” Beckham said. “And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that’s quite something.”

Talk about “Girl Power.”

Beckham is now a beauty and fashion mogul and Beyoncé “runs the world.”

