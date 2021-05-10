Actress Torrey DeVitto and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross make their relationship official

Entertainment

Torrey DeVitto and David Ross are dating.

The “Chicago Med” star went Instagram official with a photo showing her and the Chicago Cubs manager.

DeVitto wrote in the caption, “Love him madly.”

Ross was a catcher for several Major League Baseball clubs during his years as a player. His career culminated in 2016 with the Cubs, when he hit a crucial home run in Game 7 of the World Series in his final MLB game as a player. His hit helped lift Chicago over Cleveland, giving the Cubs their first championship since 1908.

He was named the Cubs manager after the 2019 season.

Ross also competed on season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He has three children with his former wife.

DeVitto, who plays Dr. Natalie Manning in “Chicago Med,” was married to actor Paul Wesley until their divorce in 2013.