Porsha Williams engaged to estranged husband of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ guest star

Porsha Williams has raised some eyebrows with the news that she is now engaged to a man “Real Housewives of Atlanta” viewers met this season as the husband of one of her friends.

Williams posted about her relationship with businessman Simon Guobadia on her verified Instagram account Monday.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” the caption on a photo of the new couple read. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Guobadia and his wife Falynn were introduced on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” this season with her being listed as Williams’ “friend” in their first scenes.

In April the Guobadias announced that they were splitting.

On Mother’s Day Williams posted a photo of her with Guobadia and the father of her toddler daughter Pilar Jhena, her former fiancé Dennis McKinley, in which she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” Williams wrote in the caption announcing her relationship with Guobadia. “Two black men stepping up and being amazing people — let’s praise them!!!!”

Guobadia confirmed their engagement in an Instagram posting which included a photo of the ring. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon,” he wrote.

“We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other,” Guobadia added. “What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there — happiness. So when I asked … she said yes.”

Part of the Guobadias storyline on “Housweives” focused on his wealth and the age difference between the couple. He is 56 and she is 31.

In her posting Williams wrote, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” she wrote. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

It is unclear as to whether the Guobadias are legally divorced yet.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Williams for comment.