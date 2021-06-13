Chris Hemsworth wishes Chris Evans a happy 40th birthday with photo of Chris Pratt

Entertainment

If you have a hard time keeping up with all the different Chrises in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth’s latest Instagram post probably won’t help.

Hemsworth decided to troll his “Avengers” co-star Chris Evans for his birthday on social media.

The “Thor” actor posted on Instagram, “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book.” What’s attracting attention online, though, is that the photo shows Hemsworth and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Chris Pratt.

Commenters seemed to appreciate the joke, with some even bringing in the fourth famous Chris and suggesting the photo shows Chris Pine.

Last year, TV writer Amy Berg tweeted a photo of Evans, Hemsworth, Pine and Pratt saying, “One has to go.”

That sparked a lot of support to cancel Pratt, as some users claimed Pratt supported former President Donald Trump as well as a church with anti-LGBTQ views. Pratt denied the latter claim.

Fellow stars, including Mark Ruffalo, quickly came to his defense, calling Pratt “as solid a man there is.”