Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin sons

Entertainment

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys, making Cannon a father to two sets of twins now.

De La Rosa posted the happy news to Instagram on Wednesday, along with a video of herself with the infants, which she revealed were born on June 14.

“JUNE 14TH, 2021” De La Roa, a DJ, wrote. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

She called them “my world.”

She also on Instagram that their nicknames are “Zion & Zilly.”

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, who she refers to as “dem babies.” He is also father to 3-year-old son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful Queen, born in December 2020 with Brittany Bell.

De La Rosa announced she was pregnant with twin boys in April on Instagram, writing, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.”

“I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose,” she wrote at the time.