Courteney Cox’s teen daughter chooses between ‘young Joey or young Chandler’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Turns out Courteney Cox knows her teen daughter, Coco, pretty well.

The 17-year-old is Cox’s child with ex-husband David Arquette. Daughter and mom played “Who Knows Who Best,” and Cox posted the video on her verified Instagram account.

One of the questions focused on the show that made Cox famous, “Friends.”

“Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?” referring to the characters played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Cox correctly answered that her daughter would pick Joey.

Mama knows best, as she beat Coco 6 to 5.

