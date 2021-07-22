Michaela Coel joins the cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Michaela Coel has joined the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The film will be the sequel to Marvel’s “Black Panther,” and Variety reports that Coel is currently filming at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month.

She joins an ensemble cast that includes Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett

Coel wrote and starred in the HBO Max series “I May Destroy You.” She received four Emmy nominations for her work on the show earlier this month.

Coel’s other credits include the Netflix programs “Black Mirror” and “Chewing Gum,” and the feature films “Been So Long” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Coel’s character in “Wakanda Forever” is not yet known.

The script was reworked following Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer a year ago.

The film is set to for release in July 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.