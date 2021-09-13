‘Succession’ finally has a return date

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Fictional media’s First Family is back(stabbing).

HBO drama series “Succession,” which closed off its sophomore installment back in October 2019, is set to return for a new season on October 17, the network announced Monday. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

A logline released by HBO teased, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

So, you know, the usual.

The nine-episode season marks a long-awaited return for the series, which won seven Emmys for it’s last outing, including outstanding drama series.

